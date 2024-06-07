Historical society offering kids classes on Wednesdays

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be giving children a hands-on experience with history when a series of Wednesday afternoon summer activities start next week.

The activities will be from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons through the end of July. They will offer topics such as the underground railroad, packing a wagon, candle-making, being a soldier during the American Revolution and historic games. The activities will be hands on and meant for kids heading into third through sixth grades this fall.

Activities will be going on rain-or-shine at the historical society museum on Third Street.

Class sizes are limited to 20 kids.

The activities are free and sponsored by Landmark Farms Foundation.

To take part you will need to register your child by 4 p.m. on the Tuesday before the class. To register you can call 812-372-3541.

Class schedule: