Historical Society offering Family Fun on the Farm bicentennial event Saturday

The Columbus and Bartholomew County bicentennial will be celebrated Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henry Breeding Farm’s Family Fun on the Farm event organized by the Bartholomew County Historical Society.

Saturday’s hands-on event will include blacksmithing, pewter pouring, ceramics, corn shelling and story time, among other events.

Diane Robbins with the historical society talked recently about the history of the farm:

The event is sponsored by Landmark Farms Foundation and admission is free.

The Henry Breeding Farm is at 13730 N. County Road 100W near Edinburgh.

You are encouraged to register for Saturday’s event by calling 812-372-3541

You can get more information online at bartholomewhistory.org.