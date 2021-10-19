Historical society looking for family Christmas photos

The Bartholomew County Historical Society is looking for your family Christmas photos to help decorate the museum for the holidays.

In recognition of the historical society’s centennial, the museum is planning a Community Christmas Memory Tree. The tree will be decorated with photos from community Christmases past.

Diane Robbins, the society’s executive director, said the goal is to gather as many local photos as possible celebrating local holiday traditions from 1921 to 2020. They will be on display from November 30th through December 22nd.

You can email digital photos to Robbins at the Historical Society at [email protected]. Or you can bring them in to be scanned to the museum on Third Street. You should include the family name, dates and locations where the photo was taken. Images should be submitted by Oct. 31st.

The museum is open to the public Tuesday-Thursday; 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For more information call 812-372-3541.