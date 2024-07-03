Historical society holding first FarmJam at historic farm

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be hosting its first ever FarmJam later this month, with music, barbecue, beer and wine at the county’s historic farm.

The FarmJam will feature performances by Ben Wever and The Revelators and One Night Only with Allen Purtlebaugh. Divine BBQ will be selling food, Hog Molly Brewing Company will be offering beer and Swine and Dine will be serving wine and other drinks.

Proceeds will benefit the Bartholomew County Historical Society. The society’s mission is to collect and preserve Bartholomew County artifacts, photographs, and historic documents.

The FarmJam will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 13th at “The Farm,” off of County Raod 100W near Edinburgh, formerly know as the historic Henry Breeding Farm. Tickets will be $15 per car load in advance, or $20 the night of the event. Gates will open at 5:30

You can get tickets through EventBrite or at the museum on Third Street in Columbus.

You can get more information at bartholomewhistory.org

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Historical Society.