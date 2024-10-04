Historical group hosting Bartholomew Civil War talk

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be hosting a talk about the community’s role in the Civil War next week.

Dr. Fred Leickly will speak on October 10th at Helen Haddad Hall. He is a retired pediatrician and student of Civil War history. His great grandfather fought for the 2nd Ohio Volunteer Cavalry and survived to write of his experiences. Leickly has been a member of the Sons of Union Veteran of the Civil War for the past 22 years.

The group is a volunteer, non-profit, patriotic and educational organization focused on Civil War history. Leickly serves as Senior Vice Commander and Secretary for the John B. Anderson Camp #223, based in Columbus. The local organization is named for a lifelong Bartholomew County resident and Civil War veteran. According to the historical society, the group has been very active in looking for recognition for those sons of Bartholomew County who served in the war.

The talk will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the evening on October 10th at the hall located at the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic offices on Franklin Street.

Funding is provided by the Evelyn Seward Speaker Series Endowment. Admission is free and you are invited to attend.

You can get more information at https://bartholomewhistory.org.