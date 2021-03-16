Hino announces partnership with Columbus

Hino Trucks is announcing plans to produce medium- and heavy-duty trucks with Cummins engines for sale in North America. Hino is owned by Toyota and is the largest manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks in Japan.

The company is planning to use Cummins B6.7 and L9 engines in Hino’s L and XL Series models by the end of next year. Hino will begin producing Cummins powered trucks at its West Virginia and Woodstock plants in October of 2021, using engines built by Cummins at its Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina.

Hino made the announcement at the virtual NTEA Work Truck Show.

Hino also announced plans to redirect engineering and other resources to accelerate its Project Z, a development path to zero emission vehicles.

The company had previously announced plans to develop and produce a full range of Battery Electric Trucks and a Fuel Cell Electric Truck, powered by Toyota’s fuel cell system, by 2024