Hines chosen as vice chair of 6th District GOP

Republicans in Indiana’s Sixth Congressional District have chosen Bartholomew County’s Dewayne Hines as vice chairman of the party organization.

According to the Bartholomew County GOP, Hines was elected unanimously in an reorganization meeting held over the weekend in Shelbyville. He is a lifelong resident of Bartholomew County and has been involved in local Republican politics as a volunteer for 30 years.

He has served most recently as treasurer of the Sixth Congressional District.

Photo: Bartholomew County’s Dewayne Hines, at right, with Josh Burnett at Saturday’s Shelbyville reorganization meeting for 6th Congressional District Republicans. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Republicans.