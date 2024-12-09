Highway closing in Greensburg for utility work

U.S. 421 will be closing in Greensburg for up to five days starting today as crews work to replace utilities in the area.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Dave O’Mara Contractors will be closing the highway between Lakeview Drive and Park Street. A detour will follow State Road 3 to State Road 46 or Main Street.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution to worker safety in all work zones.