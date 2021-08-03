High, substantial spread of COVID-19 increases in Indiana

More Hoosier counties now fall under the CDC guidelines to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. New data from the CDC shows 81 of Indiana’s 92 counties in the high or substantial risk categories for COVID-19 transmission. Last week, there were 65 counties in those categories.

Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings, Jackson, Johnson and Shelby counties all show substantial spread of the disease according to the CDC. Brown County shows a moderate spread.

High transmission means there are over 100 cases per 100-thousand people over a 7-day period, while substantial is 50 to 100 cases per 100-thousand.

Bartholomew County’s COVID-19 Task Force is scheduled to meet tomorrow to consider any changes to local rules, according to hospital officials.

Our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc. contributed to this report