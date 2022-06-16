Hidden parts of Columbus opening up for Historical Society tours

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be opening up some of the hidden places in Columbus as part of an Open Doors Tour coming up on June 25th.

The self-guided behind-the-scenes tour will allow you to get a look at some normally hidden historic spaces around the community, including tunnels under Viewpoint Books and the downtown area, spaces above downtown businesses, J. Irwin Miller’s preserved office and the Cummins Heritage Center. In all, there will be 11 locations on the tour.

You can tour the locations between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday June 25th.

Advance tickets are available for $25 at the Historical Society offices on Third Street, the Columbus Area Visitors Center and Viewpoint Books. You can get more information and buy tickets online at bartholomewhistory.org.