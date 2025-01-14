Hidden fire damages Columbus home

Columbus Fire Department battled a small blaze hidden in a home today on the northeast side of the city.

According to Capt. Mike Wilson, spokesman for the fire department, residents of a home in the 5100 block of Montpelier Court smelled smoke and called 911. When firefighters arrived, they were able to confirm smoke in the home. A thermal imaging camera was used and discovered heat in a bathroom wall.

After firefighters opened the wall they found a small fire and extinguished it.

The home is occupied by two residents and they have two dogs. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department