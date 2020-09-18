Heritage Fund to work towards racial equality, equity

Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County will be turning a focus for the next two years to racial equality in our community.

The Heritage Fund Board announced this week that the many protests around the country highlight the unresolved racial issues that are dividing the country. According to an announcement from the community group, Heritage Fund leadership is adding its full support to the call for change.

Heritage Fund has long championed efforts to make Bartholomew County a more welcoming community for everyone and supports projects that work towards that goal. The board also pointed out other organizations in the community committed to reform efforts. Those include United Way of Bartholomew County, Community Education Coalition, Bartholomew County Juvenile Court, Bartholomew County NAACP, African American Pastors Alliance, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation and Columbus Regional Health.

The board unanimously approved a motion to “spend the next 24 months studying and reflecting on the issues of racial equality and equity and determining how Heritage Fund can make a positive impact on the community.”

The board will spend that time reviewing materials and exploring ways to eliminate prejudice, discrimination and systemic barriers in Bartholomew County.