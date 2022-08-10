Heritage Fund sponsoring anti-racism workshops

You will have a chance to take part in upcoming workshops on “Interrupting Racism” organized by Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County.

The workshops will focus on local efforts toward diversity, equity and inclusion. The online workshops will be September 22 and 23rd, and again on November 17th and 18th.

Nearly 200 community leaders have participated in the anti-racism training hosted by Heritage Fund and facilitated by Child Advocates. The two-day workshops will have facilitated exercises designed to understand systemic racism and its outcomes.

For more information or to register, contact Kyle Hendricks at 812-376-7772 or [email protected]