Heritage Fund of Bartholomew County Distributes Funds

Heritage Fund – the Community Foundation of Bartholomew County recently distributed $247,500 from the Community Fund to local nonprofits as part of its fourth-quarter grants cycle.

The grant recipients are Turning Point Domestic Violence Services, $200,000 to support the renovation of a new administration building; Thrive Alliance, $37,500 for office equipment upgrades; and, the Columbus Area Arts Council, $10,000 to support professional development.

Through the generous support of community members, HFBC annually distributes approximately $600,000 to $700,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations.