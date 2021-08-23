Heritage Fund makes more than $82,000 in local non-profit grants

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing that it has awarded $82,000 in grants to local non-profit groups from its Community Grant fund.

The awards include:

Nearly $43,000 to the Columbus Area Chamber Foundation to support startup costs for the new Propeller Innovation Center at the Columbus Airpark Campus.

More than $10,000 to Su Casa Columbus to support the summer Making Education Thrive Around Summertime learning program

$10,000 to the NAACP of Bartholomew County to support expansion of the Targeted Investment in Minority Entrepreneurs (T.I.M.E.) program

$10,000 to Just Friends Adult Day Services to support strategic planning

And just under $9,500 to Energy Matters Coalition to support a waste diversion pilot program at Ethnic Expo events

Community Fund grants help Heritage Fund to meet emerging needs in Bartholomew County in the areas of Youth Development, Substance Abuse, Neighborhood Revitalization, Innovation and Creativity and being a Welcoming Community.

The next quarterly grant application deadline is September 1.

You can get more information at heritagefundbc.org