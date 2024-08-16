Heritage Fund issues $98k in community grants

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing more than $98 thousand dollars in grants to local organizations through its Community Fund.

Each year, Heritage Fund distributes between $600,000 and $700,000 in grants from the Community Fund. The unrestricted funds are meant to meet needs in the areas of Youth Development, Downtown Vibrancy; Arts, Culture, and Architecture and Responsive Community Need

Among the largest grant recipients were

$62,100 to Bartholomew Consolidated Schools to support mental health resources for parents of Bartholomew County students

$15,810 to Indiana University’s J. Irwin Miller Architecture Program to support a design build pilot program in partnership with city of Columbus

$15,000 to the Bartholomew County Public Library to support development of a community event calendar

$13,500 to Bartholomew County Parks to support strategic planning

$12,500 to Indiana Landmarks to support National Historic Landmark designations for three local buildings

Grants also went to Foundation Giving Hope, Inc. and Su Casa Columbus.

The next quarterly grant application deadline is September 1st.

For more information you can call Heritage Fund at 812-376-7772.