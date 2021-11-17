Heritage Fund grants to aid local not-for-profit groups

Heritage Fund: the Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing more than $107,000 in grants to local organizations for the most recent grant cycle.

The largest grant went to Salvation Army of Columbus for $45,000 to help replace a roof. Other grants include $35,000d to the Alliance for Substance Abuse in Bartholomew County, $20,000 to Recover Out Loud, and $7,500 to Family Service Inc.

The Heritage Fund grants come from the Community Fund, which distributes between $600,000 and $700,000 to local not-for-profit groups. The grants are in support of Youth Development, Substance Abuse, Neighborhood Revitalization, Innovation and Creativity and being a Welcoming Community.

The deadline to apply for the next grant cycle is December 1st.