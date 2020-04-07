Heritage Fund encourages donation to United Way relief efforts

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County announced last week that it is helping a United Way project that is in turn helping those in need in our community.

Kristin Munn, director of development for Heritage Fund, says local not-for-profit groups are facing challenges as they try to help the community weather the shutdowns and layoffs.

For example, groups can’t hold the big events that they use as major fundraisers. Heritage Fund is encouraging you to donate to the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The fund has already raised $300,000 in the community and that money is going directly to charities assisting those in our community who are struggling. .

The Heritage Fund points out that under the CARES stimulus act, there is a universal charitable deduction component. Any taxpayer may make a donation of up to $300 and deduct it from their taxable income for this year