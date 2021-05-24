Heritage Fund announces $60k in community grants

Heritage Fund — The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing $60,000 in grants to local nonprofit groups.

That includes $25,000 for the Columbus Area Arts Council to support the Sixth Street Arts Alley project, and $22,000 to Love Chapel for strategic organizational planning. Servants at Work are receiving $9,000 to support building ramps for low-income, disabled Bartholomew County residents and $4,000 to Family School Partners for strategic organizational planning

The grants are coming from Heritage Fund’s Community Fund. Heritage Fund annually distributes between $600,000 to $700,000 in grants to local nonprofits from the unrestricted Community Fund. It supports projects in the areas of Youth Development, Substance Abuse, Neighborhood Revitalization, Innovation and Creativity and making a Welcoming Community.