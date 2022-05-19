Heavy fog in some areas throughout morning
There is heavy fog out there this morning in some areas.
The National Weather Service is warning that visibility is reduced to less than half a mile in those locations. You can expect fog in low lying areas and near water sources. If you are driving, you should remain alert for sudden reductions in visibility.
Authorities suggest that you slow down, use your low beam headlights and allow yourself space for extra stopping distance.
The fog should break up later this morning.