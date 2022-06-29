Healthy Jackson County receives $2.25 million grant

A Jackson County initiative to improve health outcomes for residents is receiving a $2.25 million dollar grant from the state.

Healthy Jackson County has been awarded the grant from the Indiana Department of Health through the Health Issues and Challenges program. That program was set up last year by the state legislature, with funds provided through the federal American Rescue Plan.

The grant money will go toward:

Colorectal cancer testing

Hypertension screening and monitoring

Playgrounds and green spaces, including adding accessible playground equipment

Nutrition education and access to food

Healthy Jackson County applied for the grant in collaboration with Schneck Medical Center, Anchor House, Arc of Jackson County, Blessings in a Backpack, Medora Community School Corporation, Medora Parks and Recreation, Purdue Extension, and Seymour Parks and Recreation.

Healthy Jackson County is a collaboration to improve the health of our community residents. The organization focuses on three key areas: Improving Nutrition, Decreasing Tobacco Use, and Increasing Physical Activity.

