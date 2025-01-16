Healthcare scholarship applications open for Schneck

The Schneck Foundation is now accepting applications for two healthcare related scholarships.

According to the foundation’s scholarship committee, applications are now available for the Allied Health and Amanda M. Dick Honorary scholarships.

The Allied Health Scholarship is for students pursuing a course of study in a technical/professional allied health career. Allied health careers include speech therapy, respiratory therapy, lab technology, pharmacy, physical therapy, and radiological technology. You must be accepted for enrollment at a school and to a allied health related program to receive the scholarship.

The Allied Health Scholarship program was started in 1992 and since that time has awarded more than$600,000.

The Amanda M. Dick Honorary Scholarship is for women accepted into medical school and is meant to support women pursuing a career in the medical field.. Primary consideration will be given to residents of Jackson, Jennings, Scott and Washington counties. The scholarship was established in 2018 by Dr. Andrew Dick in honor of his wife.

The deadline for applications is March 15th. You can find more information here: https://www.schneckmed.org/foundation