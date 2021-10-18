Health officials: Take steps to remain safe during Halloween fun

Local health officials are offering suggestions for staying safe during trick-or-treating and other Halloween celebrations.

The Jackson County Health Department suggests that you incorporate a cloth or surgical mask into your costume. You shouldn’t use a costume mask as a substitute.

You should avoid crowded indoor parties and instead, enjoy outdoor activities. You should trick-or-treat in small groups. If you are feeling sick, you should stay home.

Before eating any candy, be sure to wash your hands. And adults should check all candy to make sure it is safe.

And you should get vaccinated. Adults and children 12 and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine, and everyone should get a flu shot, according to the agency.