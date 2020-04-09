Health officials ask for your help in reducing COVID-19 surge

Columbus Regional Health says the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is still likely weeks away in our community.

Kelsey DeClue, spokeswoman for Columbus Regional Health explains in the most recent video from the local COVID-19 task force that the surge likely won’t hit here until late April or early May. CRH has been preparing for weeks for the incoming patients.

DeClue stressed the importance of doing what you can to reduce that surge.

You can watch the entire video featuring DeClue and Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop below.