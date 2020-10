The Bartholomew County Health Department will be offering cholesterol screenings on the mornings of Nov. 10th and Nov. 24th.

The cost is $15 and only cash will be accepted. To take the test you will need to fast for 12 hours before the screening.

The screenings will be held at the offices at 2675 Foxpointe Drive. You can make an appointment by calling 812-379-1555 and hitting option 1.