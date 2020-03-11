Health department to offer blood screenings this month

The Bartholomew County Health Department will be offering A1C and cholesterol screenings at their offices at 2675 Fox Pointe Drive on the morning of March 24th.

Participants must fast for 12 hours prior to the cholesterol screening although no fasting is needed for the A1C test.

The tests will be offered by appointment only although you may schedule both for the same time. The tests are $10 for the A1C and $15 for the cholesterol. Cash, credit or debit is accepted although there will be a transaction fee for a card payment.

You can schedule an appointment or get more information by calling 812-379-1555 and hitting option 1. That number is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.