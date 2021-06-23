Health department offering vaccines at Bartholomew fair

The Bartholomew County Health Department will be having a free COVID-19 clinic Monday at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair.

Both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at the clinic which will be held in the sheriff’s department tent at the fairgrounds. The clinic is for those 12 and older and walk-in patients are welcome.

A free gift will also be given with each vaccination.

The clinic will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday.