Health department offering drive-thru flu clinic today at Fair Oaks Mall

There will be a drive thru flu clinic from 10 to 4 today in the Fair Oaks Mall parking lot, featuring low cost or even free vaccines.

The Bartholomew County Health Department will be providing flu shots to the community in the farmers market area in the mall lot. They will be accepting cash, credit and debit cards with the cost of $20 for Quadrivalent.

If you are uninsured or your insurance does not pay for flu vaccines you can received the vaccine for free. The free offer does not apply to the high dose of FluBlok which are $55.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent of guardian. The health department suggests that everyone 6 months old or older, should get a flu vaccine.