Headbutt with police leads to charges for Columbus man

Dustin W. Arp. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

A Columbus man is facing charges, accused of head-butting a police officer during a scuffle over the weekend.

According to Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Pearl Street at about 3:45 p.m. on reports of two men fighting.

Officers found one man holding a nearly empty bottle of vodka, slurring his words and acting as if he was intoxicated. They took 33-year-old Dustin W. Arp into custody, but as an officer tried to put him into a patrol car, Arp allegedly attacked the officer.

After being taken to Columbus Regional Health to be checked out, Arp was arrested on preliminary charges of battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, resisting Law Enforcement, disorderly Conduct and public Intoxication.