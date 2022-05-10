Hawkins chosen to temporarily lead Columbus Area Arts Council

The Columbus Area Arts Council is announcing the appointment of an interim director, local graphic artist Brooke Hawkins.

Previous executive director Kathryn Armstrong announced last month that she is leaving on May 27th to take a position in Michigan. That comes after six years leading the local arts group.

Hawkins will serve in the interim role while the council’s board of directors conducts a search to find the new permanent executive.

Hawkins has been the arts council’s brand manager for 5 years. She has also twice served as co-chair of Uncommon Cause, the non-profit’s largest annual fundraiser.

Hawkins said she wants to create a solid, welcoming, and engaging environment for the next executive director to begin their work in the arts in Columbus.