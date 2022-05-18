Hawcreek Boulevard to close for road work

INDOT says that Hawcreek Boulevard will be closing overnight Thursday while crews make repairs to the approaches to National Road.

Contractors will be closing the street between 25th Street and U.S. 31 starting at about 6 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday morning. You could also notice delays to the traffic signal if you are driving in the area.

INDOT says the work is part of a $5.7 million asphalt resurfacing project between Washington Street and Base Road that started last month. You will continue to see day and nighttime lane closures along this stretch of U.S. 31 as crews remove and replace curb ramps, in addition to patching, milling and paving.

The completion date for the project is October 30th. INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety when driving through construction zones. The schedule is dependent on the weather.