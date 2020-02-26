Hauser to host celebration of Johnson’s life Friday

Friends and supporters will have a chance to say farewell to a member of the Hope community who made a difference in many lives there.

Barb Johnson died Tuesday at St. Vincent Hospital at the age of 71. She was a former Hope Elementary school teacher and local historian who led heritage-related efforts in the community including the Yellow Trail Museum, the Simmons One-Room Schoolhouse and events like the annual Old-Fashioned Independence Day.

There will be a community celebration of her life at Hauser High School gym from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday. A private inurnment will be held for her family at a later date at Hope Moravian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Yellow Trail Letter Carriers Museum or to Simmons One Room Schoolhouse.

Norman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.