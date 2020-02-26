Hauser to host celebration of Johnson’s life Friday
Friends and supporters will have a chance to say farewell to a member of the Hope community who made a difference in many lives there.
Barb Johnson died Tuesday at St. Vincent Hospital at the age of 71. She was a former Hope Elementary school teacher and local historian who led heritage-related efforts in the community including the Yellow Trail Museum, the Simmons One-Room Schoolhouse and events like the annual Old-Fashioned Independence Day.
There will be a community celebration of her life at Hauser High School gym from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday. A private inurnment will be held for her family at a later date at Hope Moravian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Yellow Trail Letter Carriers Museum or to Simmons One Room Schoolhouse.
Norman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.