Gunshots lead to arrest during disturbance

A Columbus man is under arrest, accused of firing a gun during a disturbance Sunday night.

According to Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies were called to the 2000 block of W. Brookdale Drive at about 10:17 p.m. Sunday. Several people had called 911 to report shots had been fired.

20 year old Braeden Berger was arrested at the scene and is being held on preliminary charges of: