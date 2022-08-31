Local News Top Story 

Gunshots lead to arrest during disturbance

Braeden W. Berger

A Columbus man is under arrest, accused of firing a gun during a disturbance Sunday night.

According to Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies were called to the 2000 block of W. Brookdale Drive at about 10:17 p.m. Sunday. Several people had called 911 to report shots had been fired.

20 year old Braeden Berger was arrested at the scene and is being held on preliminary charges of:

  • Operating while intoxicated
  • Illegal consumption of alcohol
  • Criminal recklessness with a firearm
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Intimidation with a deadly weapon