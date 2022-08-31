Gunshots lead to arrest during disturbance
A Columbus man is under arrest, accused of firing a gun during a disturbance Sunday night.
According to Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies were called to the 2000 block of W. Brookdale Drive at about 10:17 p.m. Sunday. Several people had called 911 to report shots had been fired.
20 year old Braeden Berger was arrested at the scene and is being held on preliminary charges of:
- Operating while intoxicated
- Illegal consumption of alcohol
- Criminal recklessness with a firearm
- Pointing a firearm
- Intimidation with a deadly weapon