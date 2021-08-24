Gun recovered by Seymour police after windshield shot

Seymour police recovered a gun believed to have been stolen from Bartholomew County during a Saturday incident.

According to police reports, a resident in the 1300 block of West Second Street reported a bullet hole in the windshield of a vehicle Saturday evening. The resident said that the shot likely happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday because there was a lot of noise in the neighborhood and car alarms going off.

Police collected evidence from the vehicle. During the investigation, police talked to 34-year-old Tyson Marshall of Seymour and they confiscated a handgun Marshall was carrying that he did not have a permit for. A search of his home recovered weapons, ammunition and marijuana.

Marshall was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a permit and with a felony conviction, as well as for possession of the marijuana. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Shelby County.

Police will be further investigating to determine if the recovered handgun is, in fact, the same one reported stolen.