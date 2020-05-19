Guidelines Set for Re-Opening Indiana Casinos

The Indiana Gaming Commission has issued five pages of guidelines for casinos on how to protect workers and gamblers from coronavirus. Casinos will have capacity limits based on the number of gaming positions, capped at no more than half their normal capacity. They’ll have to enforce and reconfigure the gaming floor to keep people six feet apart, closing off enough machines and tables to make that possible.

Poker rooms will stay closed, while other table games will have strictly enforced limits on how many people can play at once

All workers will have to wear masks — masks will be recommended for patrons, and required if they’re playing table games.

The guidelines also set disinfecting requirements for all gaming equipment including chips and dice.Cards will have to be replaced at the start of each shift

Commission deputy director Jennifer Reske says there’s no date yet for reopening casinos.

The commission ordered all casinos to close March 16th, eight days before Holcomb’s stay-home order for the rest of the state.