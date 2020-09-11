Groups plan rival events for and against Trump on Saturday

A pair of dueling events to support and oppose President Donald Trump are being planned for tomorrow in Columbus.

Bartholomew County Republicans are planning a Trump Train Car Parade that will start at Mill Race Park at 11 a.m. Saturday morning before setting off through the community and ending at 450N Brewing Company. Republicans are encouraging supporters to deck out their vehicles with Trump/Pence signs, flags and signs of support for police and the military.

Opponents are planning a “Shade the Trump Parade” counter-protest. It is being organized by the local SURJ or Showing Up for Racial Justice group. They are planning to meet at Columbus City Hall at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning to register people to vote, before marching to Mill Race Park at 10 for their counter-protest. The group urges those attending to create signs in support of Black lives as well as Latinx, Asian, disabled, LGBTQ+, religious minorities, poor & working-class people in Columbus. Organizers also say you should wear a mask if you are attending the counter-protest.

You can find more information on the Trump Train Car Parade here, and the Shade the Trump Train counter-protest here.