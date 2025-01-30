Groundhog Day celebration on Hope Town Square Sunday

Hope residents will be talking on Sunday with their furry weather forecaster.

The town will again be holding Groundhog Day festivities on the Town Square on Sunday featuring the groundhog Hope, a resident of Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators. This is the 12th year for the festivities in the northeastern Bartholomew County community and the fifth year for Hope the groundhog to take part.

Music will begin and the crowd will start gathering at 8 a.m. with the groundhog weather prediction at 8:30 a.m. After Hope’s prediction is interpreted, warm drinks and snacks will be available at the Yellow Trail Museum on the northwest side of the Town Square.

The Hope Groundhog Day celebration is organized by Main Street of Hope and Utopia Wildlife rehabilitators with help from Indiana Main Street and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.