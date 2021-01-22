Groundhog Day activities in Hope go virtual for Grubby

Grubby the Groundhog will have a chance to see her shadow from the comfort of her own home at Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators next month.

For the past few years, Grubby has taken part in Groundhog Day festivities on the Hope Town Square, organized by the Main Street of Hope group.

But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be largely virtual. The only live attendees will be the staff at Utopia, Main Street of Hope members and the media. Local dignitaries will be in costume, reading proclamations and reciting Groundhog Day history.

You can watch live starting at 8:30 p.m. on February 2nd through the Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators Facebook page.