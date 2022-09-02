Ground rules outlined for free Saturday Mill Race Park concert

Organizers of tomorrow’s free Labor Day weekend concert at Mill Race Park say that there are many things you can bring to the show, but they are asking that you leave your dogs at home.

Julie Davis, concert coordinator for Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana, says there are some ground rules.

You are allowed to bring in your own food and drinks tomorrow night, but there will also be food and beverage vendors on site. Chairs and blankets are also welcome but Davis asks that you do not bring your canine friends, unless they are a service dog.

Saturday night you will have to find parking on your own, but Cummins is allowing concert goers to park in its parking lot as well as the former Sears lot as space is available, Davis said.

From 8 to 11 a.m. tomorrow morning you can stop by the park to stake out your spot with chairs and blankets. Although, at 11 the park will be closed to the public until showtime.

The concert festivities with opening act 40 Years of College and headliners Yacht Rock Revue, start at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow evening.

This weekend’s free concert is the largest annual fundraiser for Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. Money raised from the concert will go to support hospice programs including regular hospice care, as well as bereavement programs for adults and children, and palliative care programs.

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is a not-for-profit hospice providing care to patients and families in 16 counties, with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.

The weather forecast for tomorrow night has a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. If the concert is canceled or delayed, we will make announcements on our White River Broadcasting stations.