Ground-breaking set today for downtown Columbus project

Columbus city officials are inviting you to a ground-breaking ceremony today, for the new $40 million dollar development planned on Second Street beside the Bartholomew County Jail.

The project at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Second Street, to be called The Taylor, will bring 200 market rate apartments and a 10,000 sq. ft. urban grocer to the formerly city-owned location. There will also be retail space and an extension of the People Trail tying into the 1821 Bicentennial Trail Project.

The city of Columbus provided the property for the project and is providing about $12 million in funding.

Construction is expected to take about 18 months.

The ground-breaking will be at 3 p.m. near the southwest corner of Second and Sycamore Streets. Parking for the event will be available across Second Street at Sycamore Street as well as around the former REMC building.