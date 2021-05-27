Greensburg student’s work to be displayed in U.S. Capitol

A Greensburg Community High School student is the winner of this year’s 6th District Congressional Art Competition.

Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House as an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation and their district.

Congressman Greg Pence is announcing the winner of this year’s area contest as Ivy Wagner of Greensburg. Her artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for one year.

The runner-up is Sam McKinley of Yorktown High School, and that artwork will hang in Pences Washington D.C office for one year. The 2nd runner-up is Savannah Keith of Austin High School, whos artwork will hang in Pences District office for a year.

Pence thanked all of those who took part and said the artwork is nothing short of amazing.

Photo: Public Enshroud by Ivy Wagner of Greensburg. Submitted photo