Greensburg student winner of Congressional art competition

A Greensburg Community High School student’s art will hang in the U.S. Capitol for a year. Columbus Congressman Greg Pence announced the winners of the annual Indiana’s 6th District Congressional Art Competition.

Malana Kramer of Greensburg Community High School was chosen as the winner of the competition. Local artist Rick Wilson served as the judge for the artwork submitted by students in the district.

Each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Congressional Institute to recognize and encourage the artistic talent throughout the nation.

The runner-up is Ajay Singireddy of Columbus North High School, who’s artwork will hang in Congressman Pence’s Washington D.C. office for one year along with the art of 2nd runner-up Savannah Keith of Austin High School.

Pence thanked all of the students who took part, saying “These students’ art is nothing short of amazing and their artistic ability is astounding.”