Greensburg sensory garden project raising funds for state matching grant

A state-sponsored crowd-funding campaign has launched to provide a sensory garden for the children of Decatur County.

According to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, the campaign hopes to raise $5,000 through the Decatur County Community Foundation to unlock $5,000 in state funding through the CreatINg Places program. Organizers say the campaign will be used to create a sensory garden in Greensburg where children can learn, play and engage nature with each of their senses in a safe environment.

The CreatINg Places program began in 2016 and matches funds for projects submitted by non-profit groups and local governments up to a $50,000 state match. So far, more than $11.7 million in public funds have been donated for Indiana projects, generating $10 million in state matching grants.

The deadline to raise the money is December 27th.

You can make a donation here: https://www.patronicity.com/project/greensburg_community_schools_sensory_garden_1#!/