Greensburg man to serve 30 years after sex acts against child

A Greensburg man is being sentenced to 30 years in prison, after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, the investigation started in April of 2019, when police spoke to a girl who was younger than 13 about why she was not in school. She told authorities that 53-year-old Anthony L. Thomas had sexually abused her, as well as took naked photos and showed her pornographic photos on his phone.

Thomas was on probation at the time, and and authorities searched Thomas’s home were they found evidence of methamphetamine use. Police seized Thomas’s cell phones where they discovered the explicit photos of the girl, along with photos uploaded to Google.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, Indiana State Police, Greensburg police and assisted by the Decatur County Probation Office and Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office.

U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ordered that Thomas be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from federal prison. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the victim. Thomas must also register as a sex offender.