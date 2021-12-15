Greensburg man dies after U.S. 50 crash

A Greensburg man died in a crash Tuesday night on U.S. 50 in Ripley County.

According to Indiana State Police reports, 54-year-old George Meadors of Greensburg was travelling east on U.S. 50, just east of Versailles at about 7:45 p.m., when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation. U.S. 50 was closed for about three hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police