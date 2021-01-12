Grants being accepted for local youth sports programs

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is accepting applications for grants to help local kids participate in sports and fitness programs.

This is the second year for Analytical Engineering Inc.’s partnership with Heritage Fund in the Youth Sports Fund.

Local not-for-profit organizations with youth athletic programs for those 18 and under are eligible to apply for funds of up to $5,000. Groups can get assistance with things such as sports lessons, clinics, travel, equipment, program fees or dues. The requests will be considered based on the financial need of the organization and the barriers to participation faced by the athletes in the program.

Grant requests may be submitted by coaches, team leaders or athletic directors.

The deadline to apply is March 1st. You can get more information or apply online at heritagefundbc.org.