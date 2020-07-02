Governor sets Indiana to Stage 4.5 in COVID-19 restrictions

Governor Eric Holcomb has put the brakes on some portions of the Back On Track Indiana plan.

Under the original reopening plans, Stage 5 would have come this weekend, essentially reopening the state. But on Wednesday, the governor announced several restrictions will remain in place through at least July 17, under what the governor is calling Stage 4.5

Social gatherings will be limited to up to 250 people. That limits events where people are in close contact for extended periods of time, particularly indoors including wedding receptions and parties.

Restaurants may continue dining room service at up to 75 percent capacity. Bar seating in restaurants may continue operations at 50 percent capacity and bars and nightclubs can continue operations at 50 percent capacity. But they all mus adhere to social guidelines.

Other activities that may operate at 50 percent capacity include cultural, entertainment and tourism sites, movie theaters and bowling alleys, amusement parks and water parks and raceways.

However, as of July 4th fairs, festivals and other similar outdoor events may open, as well as youth overnight camps. Pari-mutuel horse racing and racing at county fairs may begin with 50 percent spectator capacity.

School extra-curricular can start up again on Monday, July 6th.

The governor says face coverings in public places are highly recommended and the elderly and those with high-risk health conditions should make sure to stay socially distanced and remain cautious.