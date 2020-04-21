Governor resets stay-at-home order to May 1st, lifts some restrictions

Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended his executive order requiring Hoosiers to stay-at-home through May 1st, but the new order does relax some restrictions.

Holcomb said that the new order would allow for some elective surgeries and other medically necessary procedures to begin again, as long as sufficient amounts of personal protective equipment are available.

The order also clarified permitted outdoor activities to include yard work, gardening and lansdscaping at both residential and business properties. It also clarifies that nurseries and garden centers to remain open as long as social distancing is maintained. Those businesses also should limit hours of operation, allow separate shopping hours for the elderly or vulnerable and comply with other measures to protect employees and the public.

Holcomb said opening up the entire state will be a methodical process making sure we have the medical capabilities in place to do it safely. He has been consulting with business groups and that has been a consistent message, he said.

Holcomb credited Hoosiers with their efforts that has helped slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The entire executive order is available here.