Governor pulling Indiana back from Stage 5; More restrictions going into effect

Gov. Eric Holcomb says starting on Sunday, we will no longer be in Stage 5 of the Back on Track Indiana plan. Instead, individual counties will be working with state health officials to set their own restrictions based on whether they are seeing substantial or severe spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions will include limits to social gatherings, and limited attendance at school extracurricular events. Businesses and restaurants will not be closing, but masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced.

Only five counties in the entire state were color-coded yellow on the Indiana State Department of Health map yesterday, showing moderate spread of the disease. The vast majority of Indiana is now orange, or showing substantial spread. And nine counties are showing severe spread of the disease.

Holcomb said that while Indiana hospitals are not full now of COVID-19 patients, health officials see that the surge will be overwhelming them in the weeks ahead.

According to state figures, more than half of the intensive care unit beds in our area, southern Indiana District 8, are still open and available, with about half of the full beds being used for COVID-19 patients and the rest being used for other illnesses.

Holcomb said that social gatherings will be limited to 50 people in counties that are orange, and to 25 people in counties that are red. If you want to have an event with more than that, you will have to submit plans and get approval from local health officials.

Indoor school extracurricular activities in orange counties will be limited to 25 percent capacity. Red counties will be limited to only participants, support personnel, and parents.

As predicted by local officials, Bartholomew County has moved into the orange category on the state color coded map, which means significant spread of the disease. Bartholomew joins surrounding counties in the orange including Brown, Shelby, Jennings, Jackson and Johnson counties. Decatur County has moved into the red, or severe spread category as of Wednesday.

The new restrictions go into effect on Sunday.