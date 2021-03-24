Governor plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions next week

Indiana’s mask mandate and limits on crowds will end in two weeks. Governor Eric Holcomb yesterday said he is rolling back the state’s coronavirus restrictions on April 6th. Local restrictions can stay in place, but the governor says Indiana’s statewide mask mandate will become a mask advisory.

Governor Holcomb says Indiana’s coronavirus numbers, both positive cases and hospitalizations, have fallen dramatically as vaccination numbers continue to grow.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Indiana will be expanding to everyone 16 and older. Holcomb says that change will take place March 31st. This comes as the state expects a large increase in the amount of vaccine doses they’re receiving. Mass vaccination clinics will be scheduled for April, and a large employer vaccination program will be launched to try to get more shots in Hoosier arms.

